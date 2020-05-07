Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.21. 675,553 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.