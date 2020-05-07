Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.79. 1,051,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

