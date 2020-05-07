Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Stryker by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 287.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

