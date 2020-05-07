Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $74,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 79,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

NYSE:SYK opened at $185.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $197.23. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

