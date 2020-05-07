Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 228,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.