Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 120,553 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $200,775,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

