Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 66,156 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HUYA worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 96,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 118,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,060,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

