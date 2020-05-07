Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 669,325 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 669,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

