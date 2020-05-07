Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 14,660 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NYSE IIPR opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

