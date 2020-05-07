Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 25,274 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Targa Resources worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.13. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.