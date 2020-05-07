Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 32,268 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

CLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

