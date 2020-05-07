Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 365,960 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of SITE Centers worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504 over the last quarter.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

