Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 38,247 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.