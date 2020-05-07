Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 47,367 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,906,000. AXA bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,053,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,575,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,096 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 235,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 213,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

