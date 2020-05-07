Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $72.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

