Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Alamos Gold worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,742,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,236 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

