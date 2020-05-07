Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.