Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 211.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

