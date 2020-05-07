Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of LTC Properties worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LTC Properties by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.