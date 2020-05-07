Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of BEST worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST opened at $5.01 on Thursday. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.65.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

