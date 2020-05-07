Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on VIV shares. HSBC raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

