Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

