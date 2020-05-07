Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after buying an additional 145,102 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

NYSE:BRX opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

