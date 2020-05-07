Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 751,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $12,695,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,589,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 51,453 shares valued at $790,543. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

