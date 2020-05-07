Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Caretrust REIT worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

