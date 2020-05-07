Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSA stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.