Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 741,000 shares of company stock worth $16,774,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

