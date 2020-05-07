Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 358,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,202.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

