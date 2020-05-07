Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,033,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Insiders acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

