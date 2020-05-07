Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,727 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.40 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

