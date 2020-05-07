Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,632 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 241,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after buying an additional 189,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

CXP opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

