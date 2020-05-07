Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,640 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

