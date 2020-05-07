Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 86,178 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.