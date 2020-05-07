Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Apache worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.76. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.