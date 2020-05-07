Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,090 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.