Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,482 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

ARCT opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

