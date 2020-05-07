Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,992 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,557 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.55 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

