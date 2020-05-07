Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

