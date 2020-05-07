Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

