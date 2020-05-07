Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Evercore

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.24.

TSE SU traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,389. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.52. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

