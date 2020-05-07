SunTrust Banks Cuts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $75.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 387,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,942. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

