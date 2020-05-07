SunTrust Banks Cuts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $9.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 286,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,936. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

