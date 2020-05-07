Tap Market Cap Tops $62.43 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $266,133.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.64 or 0.03510808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032168 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001588 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

