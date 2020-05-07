Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

