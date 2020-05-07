Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 27,833 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 69,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 360,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. 16,296,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

