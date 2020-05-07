TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Raised to $8.25

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 985,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

