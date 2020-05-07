TD Securities Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$34.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.08.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. The company had a trading volume of 376,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,557. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Boralex has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.79.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

