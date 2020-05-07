TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 5,590,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TEGNA by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

