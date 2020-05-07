Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Argentina SA has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.10 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

