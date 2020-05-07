Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s ranking:

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,587. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.